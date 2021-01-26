Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor said two cases of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Kentucky.

“Public health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is going to talk about this more tomorrow. The UK variant does spread more aggressively, but he’ll take us through all the implications of having this strain here,” said Gov. Beshear.

The governor also says he had a call with the President’s COVID-19 team where he learned the federal government will increase each state’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines by 17 percent.

“That is a great start,” said Gov. Beshear. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”

Governor Beshear reported 2,714 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 350,528 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.63 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 470 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 3,495 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 1,566 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, 391 are in the ICU and 228 are on ventilators. At least 41,878 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.