Gov. Beshear confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant, more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,714 new cases and 35 new deaths in Kentucky on Tuesday.

At least 350,528 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,495.

41,878 people have recovered from the virus.

3,943,206 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is now 9.63%

Gov. Beshear had a call with President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team Tuesday where he learned that the federal government will increase each state’s supply of the vaccines by 17%.

“That is a great start,” said Gov. Beshear. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”

Beshear also said two cases of the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom (UK) have been confirmed in the commonwealth.

“Public health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is going to talk about this more tomorrow. The UK variant does spread more aggressively, but he’ll take us through all the implications of having this strain here,” said Beshear.

Pike County was listed as having one of the most positive cases Tuesday reporting 75 or more new cases.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 1/26 (WYMT)

As of Tuesday, 113 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

