Floyd County Schools will stay online through late February

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Floyd County will not be returning to in-person classes anytime soon.

Monday night, the board of education voted to stay with virtual instruction only until at least the next meeting on February 22nd.

The board also voted to immediately suspend all elementary and middle school sporting events and practices.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

