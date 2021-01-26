Advertisement

Federal unemployment verification process putting Kentuckians’ claims ‘under investigation’

Unemployment
Unemployment(WBKO)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new federal stimulus bill passed by Congress late last month, which extended unemployment benefits for 11 more weeks, also came with a new verification process that has created even more problems for some unemployed Kentuckians.

The new verification system was designed to prevent fraudulent claims, which Governor Andy Beshear’s general counsel Amy Cubbage said is a growing problem.

“A number of those claims appear to be fraudulent,” Cubbage said when discussing the 90,000 unprocessed claims remaining in Kentucky. “We can’t verify the identity of a number of those.”

In Kentucky, those who wish to file a new unemployment claim must submit documents within 90 days proving previous unemployment and answer a set of questions.

Hundreds of members of “KY Unemployment” posted on Facebook Monday morning that their claims were put under investigation after they answered the new questions.

Others, like Nathan Buck, have been under investigation for months. Buck told WAVE 3 News he hasn’t been able to receive help since.

“Ever since May of last year I’ve been filing for unemployment, or at least trying to,” Buck said. “Ever since then I’ve been under investigation for some weird reason. I found out just the other day it’s because I answered one question wrong... I’ve literally been living on a prayer.”

The Kentucky unemployment office recently announced new phone appointment sign-ups earlier this month. To check for available appointments, click here. Then, scroll halfway down the webpage, and click the “view services” button.

Cubbage said 16 staffers were taking phone appointments at a briefing earlier this month. WAVE 3 News reached out to the unemployment office for more information regarding the phone appointments but had not received a response at the time this article was published.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead after Clay County crash
Source: AP
Young child killed in I-64 accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear: Positivity rate falls below 10%, nearly 40 new deaths
Veronica Sweet Photo Credit: Hazard Police Department
HPD: 22-year-old woman found safe
During the investigation, the officer discovered 63 dogs that were living in unsanitary...
Ky. woman charged, 63 dogs found in unsanitary conditions

Latest News

Schools and coronavirus.
Floyd County Schools will stay online through late February
Kentucky brewers, state lawmaker crafting new bill to help breweries
(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
Sheriff: Two arrested on trafficking charges in Floyd County
HBO reportedly developing “Harry Potter” TV series