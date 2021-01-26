Advertisement

Chris Oats reaches milestone in rehab

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chris Oats’s medical battle continues as he recovers from his undisclosed medical issue in May. The former Wildcat linebacker is standing for the first time since his initial issue.

Chris Oats has been battling a serious non-COVID-19 related medical issue since late May. Oats was moved into a rehab facility in Cincinnati in early June. In October, Oats was moved out of his rehab facility on Friday night, according to a post from his brother on Facebook.

Oats’s teammates honored him the entire 2020 season. A different player wore No. 22 in honor of Oats every game. Oats’s roommate and UK tight end Keaton Upshaw starteed a GoFundMe page for Oats as he continues to recover.

