Antibody infusion shows promising results for coronavirus patients

The BAM infusion uses antibodies to target the protein on COVID particles.
The BAM infusion uses antibodies to target the protein on COVID particles.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Jerry Harden from Spencer County has had a tough couple of years with his health. He’s diabetic and has beat cancer multiple times.

In December, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and wasn’t sure what fight was left in him.

“I didn’t know how bad it was and my health over the last five years hadn’t been that good,” Harden said.

Although he showed some symptoms, fatigue, and congestion, he didn’t fit the criteria for hospitalization. But because of his health history, Harden was at-risk for severe complications.

Doctors recommended a new antibody infusion treatment, Bamlanivimab, more commonly referred to as the BAM infusion. From Eli Lilly, the infusion uses antibodies to target the protein on COVID particles.

Shortly after receiving it, Harden said his health significantly improved. He was never admitted to the hospital.

At this time, COVID-19 patients must fit a criteria to receive this infusion. A person with COVID-19 must have mild symptoms or asymptomatic but could be at risk for severe complications.

Patients who are already admitted to the hospital or on a ventilator are not eligible for this infusion yet.

University of Louisville Hospital’s Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor explains the treatment plan and who can sign up on WAVE 3 News Now.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

