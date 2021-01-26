Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week three

By Camille Gear
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WYMT) -

Boys’ Top 10

1. North Laurel

2. Harlan County

3. Somerset

4. Pikeville

5. Clay County

6. Knott Central

7. Hazard

8. Johnson Central

9. Shelby Valley

10. Corbin

Girls’ Top 10

1. North Laurel

2. Southwestern

3. Floyd Central

4. Pikeville

5. Whitley County

6. Shelby Valley

7. Owsley County

8. Pineville

9. Rockcastle County

10. Bell County

