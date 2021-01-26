Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week three
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WYMT) -
Boys’ Top 10
1. North Laurel
2. Harlan County
3. Somerset
4. Pikeville
5. Clay County
6. Knott Central
7. Hazard
8. Johnson Central
9. Shelby Valley
10. Corbin
Girls’ Top 10
1. North Laurel
2. Southwestern
3. Floyd Central
4. Pikeville
5. Whitley County
6. Shelby Valley
7. Owsley County
8. Pineville
9. Rockcastle County
10. Bell County
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.