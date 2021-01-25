Advertisement

Young child killed in I-64 accident

Source: AP(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -

UPDATE 11:30 p.m. A one vehicle crash believed to have been weather related has taken the life of a young child.

Kentucky State Police say an 8-year-old was ejected from the car once it rolled and was pronounced dead on the scene.

ORIGINAL: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says parts of I-64 in Carter County are re-open after an accident Sunday afternoon.

Traffic was diverted to U.S. Route 60 while crews worked to clean the road up.

