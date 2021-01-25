Thunderstorms, strong winds possible as temps climb tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues through Monday evening as heavy rain and gusty winds move through the region.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Waves of heavy rain will continue to plague the region as we head into the evening and the first part of the overnight hours. The deeper we get into the night, the more scattered the rain chances become. Wind will continue to crank in from the southwest, bringing a surge of warm air into the region ahead of the cold front. We could see gusts of up to 35 mph at times. Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either. It’s going to be a messy night across the mountains.

Ponding water in some low-lying areas could be an issue at times and power outages are possible for some if the wind is able to knock trees located on saturated ground down on power lines.

Temperatures will continue to climb, potentially getting close to 60 degrees sometime before midnight. They will fall in the mid-50s by Tuesday morning before starting another climb as the scattered showers wrap up and the skies clear to afternoon sunshine. The breezy conditions will continue until we get behind the front, which will cause colder air to blow in from the north and drop our temperatures into the low to mid-30s overnight heading into Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

After starting out fairly nice on Wednesday, the clouds will return with another disturbance, this one coming with some much colder air. Highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 40s before falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight. Rain and snow looks likely Wednesday evening and overnight and some light accumulations are possible, especially in the higher elevations.

After some snow showers or flurries early on Thursday, skies clear out again and stay that way through the end of the work and school week on Friday. It will be a cold day Thursday with highs only in the mid-30s. They should rebound into the low 40s with the sunshine on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.