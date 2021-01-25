The Harlan County Animal Shelter reveals a new surgical wing for animals

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The new surgery wing at the Harlan County Animal Shelter is close to completion.

As construction for the new wing is finished, the wait begins for supplies and equipment to arrive.

“We are waiting on some equipment. We have our surgery tables in, but we’re still waiting on the autoclave, we got the anesthesia machine, but we’re waiting on biologics…oxygen, that type of thing, so we have a few things like that,” said Chairman of the Harlan County Animal Advisory Board and Friends of the Shelter Annie Fox.

Part of the new wing will include sterilization equipment which will bring the shelter one step closer to opening up spay and neuter clinics.

“Spay and neuter is at the heart of everything we do because until we get our animal population down and under control, we’re always going to have an abundance of abused, abandoned, hurt animals running around the county and therefore a lot of parvo and distemper,” she said.

Staff at the shelter say the wing serves multiple purposes.

“We also, you when an animal comes in, is surrendered to the shelter whatever, we here will do some basic assessments and that type of thing, and then the well clinics. And so as we get underway I think there is a lot of opportunities for different venues here,” she said.

But the focus remains in finding pets their forever homes while rehabilitating them back into a normal family lifestyle.

“The more we can treat our animals, and vaccinate against those things, the healthier our population is going to become. We might not see it tomorrow or even the summer, but we’ve noticed a change in our numbers in the last few years,” she said.

Making the new surgery suite possible was a partnership between Harlan County Friends of the shelter and the Harlan County fiscal court.

