Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain, strong wind possible today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your friend today, so make sure you don’t leave the house without it.

Today and Tomorrow

Rain started moving into the region overnight and it will be around all day Monday. It will likely be heavy at times and later this evening, you might even hear a rumble or two of thunder. Most models agree we could see between 1 and 3″ of rain through Tuesday morning. While we don’t expect any major issues, some localized high water issues could pop up, especially in the northern half of the region, especially if you get caught under a band that stalls out over an area for an extended amount of time.

A secondary concern we have is the wind. It shouldn’t be too bad until later today, but as the front approaches, it will start to get stout. Tonight and tomorrow, winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph. While that doesn’t sound like a lot, when you have a saturated ground, it wouldn’t take much to bring down some trees. Power outages are possible, so keep that in mind.

For temperatures, our daytime high for Monday will be at 11:59 p.m. Yes, you read that right. We’ll start off around 40 this morning and climb throughout the day, eventually topping out in the upper 50s just before midnight. Lows will drop into the mid-50s by Tuesday morning and head back toward 60 Tuesday afternoon. Once the cold front pushes through, temps will drop fast on Tuesday night. We will be in the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

While we get a break from the rain Tuesday and early Wednesday, it doesn’t last long. Right now, we expect more chances for rain and snow by Wednesday evening. It looks to be a quick hitter, but models are in agreement, at least for the moment, that most of us could see some light accumulations on the ground by Thursday morning. We’ll probably have a first call on that on Tuesday evening. Stay tuned.

Skies start to clear Thursday afternoon and we’ll see a sunny end to the week on Friday.

Buckle up. The mountain weather rollercoaster ride is in full swing this week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.