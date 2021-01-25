New Floyd County business prospering amidst pandemic

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With several businesses across the Commonwealth being shut down due to the pandemic, one has managed to open in Prestonsburg with success.

Honey Bee Nutrition has opened their doors and despite COVID-19, have seen a steady amount of business. Mayor Les Stapleton says it is exciting to see a new business prosper.

“Especially during the pandemic, this is the fourth business we’ve had open up in about two months,” Mayor of Prestonsburg Les Stapleton said.

Serving healthy protein shakes and teas, Owner Bridget Simmons says the success comes from people looking for a healthier option.

“And our shakes are only 200 calories, but they taste like brownie batter, chocolate caramel cheesecake, Snickers, different things. So, they’re getting to come in get something sweet that feels like they’re being bad but they’re really being good,” Honey Bee Nutrition Owner Bridget Simmons said.

Simmons says their business is truly family ran.

“When we found this little business opportunity and fell in love with it, we just kind of ran with it and the whole family is in. Our nine-year-old even comes down and helps wash dishes and do stuff some,” Simmons said.

For Stapleton, the most important thing is supporting local businesses.

“The people that get out there and they sponsor your kids, your grandkids, the sports teams, and they donate the money to the school programs and stuff. That’s the one’s we got to take care of here locally,” Stapleton said.

Simmons says she is ready to serve the City of Prestonsburg.

“If you come in and try something, absolutely hate it we’ll throw it in the trash can, we’ll make you something new. We’re going to make you happy, we always live by if it doesn’t put a smile on your face, it wasn’t the shake for you. We’ll help you find those good options,” Simmons said.

Simmons says Honey Bee Nutrition is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

