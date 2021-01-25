Man in Knox County arrested on meth charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges following a weekend arrest.

On Sunday morning, police received a call of a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Best Western in Barbourville.

A Knox County sheriff’s deputy pulled the vehicle over at the nearby KFC.

When the deputy asked the driver, Fredrick Joe Grimes, 43, of Keavy, to see some ID, they say he attempted to hide a clear bag of crystal-like substance believed to be meth, between the driver’s seat and the console.

Grimes was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

