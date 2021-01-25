Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported seven deaths in Perry County since their last update on Friday. Perry County’s death toll is now at 24. The county also reported three new cases bringing the total to 1,917. Knott County has two new cases bringing the total to 870. There are five new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 656. Letcher County reported five new cases bringing the total to 1,437. There is one new case in Wolfe County, bringing the total to 372.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported that a 76-year-old resident living at Landmark of Laurel Creek died due to COVID-19. This brings Clay County’s death toll to 25. The county also reported 16 new cases, including one new case at Landmark of Laurel Creek and one new case at FCI Manchester. This brings the county’s total to 1,761 with 421 of those active. Jackson County has seven new cases bringing the total to 673 with 155 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are four new cases bringing the total to 667 with 73 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 30. The deaths were a 68-year-old man and a 42-year-old man. The county also reported 71 new cases from Saturday through Monday. This brings the county’s total to 5,129.

The Harlan County Health Department reported three deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 60. The county also reported 27 new cases bringing the total to 2,126.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the death toll to 19. There are also 13 new cases bringing the total to 1,043.

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 2,372 with 151 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 62 new cases with seven of those children. This brings the county’s total to 2,588 with 188 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 31 new cases bringing the total to 2,869 with 203 of those active.

