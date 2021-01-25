Advertisement

Laurel County Health Department wrapping up vaccination distribution to k-12 personnel

Laurel County Health Department wrapping up vaccination distribution to K-12 personnel
Laurel County Health Department wrapping up vaccination distribution to K-12 personnel(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Health Department wrapping up its COVID-19 vaccinations for the county’s K-12 personnel over the weekend.

Travis Durham is a teacher at South Laurel Middle School. He said at this point, getting vaccinated is crucial.

“The way things were looking anymore, I don’t think we have much of an option. This is where our country and our nation’s going and the quicker, we all file in and do what we need to, the quicker we can eradicate it,” South Laurel Middle School Teacher Travis Durham said.

Durham added initially, he was skeptical about taking the vaccine.

“Because it was so quickly done but once you can read some more information and educate yourself, it’s not as bad as what it seems to be,” Durham said.

Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department Mark Hensley said vaccinations will create a safer environment for the students.

“Once they get that initial vaccine and once, they receive their booster, they’ll have about 95% effectiveness against the virus,” Laurel County Health Department Executive Director Mark Hensley said.

Hensley offered a message on the safety of the vaccine.

“I think you have to rely on the science. The science has proven throughout many years that vaccines have been safe,” said Hensley. “So, I would encourage all persons when the vaccine becomes available to them to receive the vaccine.”

Durham said getting the vaccine is a weight lifted.

“Because something that we have spent the last year trying to avoid. Now you’ve got a shield and a little bit of protection from it,” said Durham. “So, I think that’s great, I think it’s great.”

Hensley said they vaccinated a total of 540 school personnel.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 3,700 cases, positivity rate continues to drop
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called out the "lies" that led to a mob attack on the...
Kentucky GOP group rejects push to have McConnell back former President Trump
Rufus Ernest Wolfe
UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for Bell County man
The Ivy Grey crew, joined by Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jordan...
From insurance to entrepreneur: Pandemic encourages Pike County woman to open dream side business

Latest News

A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
Photo Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County Sheriff’s Office patrol units receive equipment upgrades
Veronica Sweet Photo Credit: Hazard Police Department
HPD: Golden Alert issued for missing 22-year-old woman
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
WATCH | Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy