Laurel County Health Department wrapping up vaccination distribution to k-12 personnel

LAUREL COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Health Department wrapping up its COVID-19 vaccinations for the county’s K-12 personnel over the weekend.

Travis Durham is a teacher at South Laurel Middle School. He said at this point, getting vaccinated is crucial.

“The way things were looking anymore, I don’t think we have much of an option. This is where our country and our nation’s going and the quicker, we all file in and do what we need to, the quicker we can eradicate it,” South Laurel Middle School Teacher Travis Durham said.

Durham added initially, he was skeptical about taking the vaccine.

“Because it was so quickly done but once you can read some more information and educate yourself, it’s not as bad as what it seems to be,” Durham said.

Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department Mark Hensley said vaccinations will create a safer environment for the students.

“Once they get that initial vaccine and once, they receive their booster, they’ll have about 95% effectiveness against the virus,” Laurel County Health Department Executive Director Mark Hensley said.

Hensley offered a message on the safety of the vaccine.

“I think you have to rely on the science. The science has proven throughout many years that vaccines have been safe,” said Hensley. “So, I would encourage all persons when the vaccine becomes available to them to receive the vaccine.”

Durham said getting the vaccine is a weight lifted.

“Because something that we have spent the last year trying to avoid. Now you’ve got a shield and a little bit of protection from it,” said Durham. “So, I think that’s great, I think it’s great.”

Hensley said they vaccinated a total of 540 school personnel.

