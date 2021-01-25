Advertisement

Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more people become eligible

Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of Kentuckians are waiting for the COVID vaccine, but the state’s message is that there are not enough doses available for everyone that is eligible right now.

Kelly Maxwell said her mother, Allie Goatley, is in remission after battling ovarian cancer at 72. Maxwell said their family feels fortunate Goatley was able to receive her vaccination Friday.

“There were days just going back and forth,” Maxwell said. “No one knew what the [vaccine] protocol was. She was just getting frustrated and anxious, just hopefully knowing she was getting it and soon.”

In Kentucky, the supply of vaccines is becoming an issue, especially since the state’s Phase 1B vaccine plan has expanded to educators and non-medical first responders.

Inside Broadbent Arena in Louisville, volunteers and health professionals are working hard to ensure vaccines are administered to those in need, but there isn’t enough vaccine supply to meet demand.

“There’s been a lot of pain and heartache,” Dr. Beth Hartlage with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said Friday. “We all have grown and changed in ways we never thought possible. Just keep holding on.”

Hartlage said that 6,000 educators, police officers, corrections officers, and others in the 70-plus age group received vaccinations Friday in Louisville.

Right now, only 17% of the doses allocated by the state are going to the Louisville health department, their directors said, which breaks down to about 10,000 doses a week. The hospital systems and the health department split the doses up to be administered to the public.

Hartlage said the health department will receive 5,000 additional doses on Monday, while 10,000 more doses will go the Louisville hospitals.

