Gov. Beshear: Positivity rate falls below 10%, nearly 40 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported the lowest number of daily cases in the past four weeks during Monday’s update.

The governor announced 1,268 new cases. This is the lowest number of new cases in one day that we’ve seen in the past four weeks. At least 347,836 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

Kentucky’s positivity rate fell below 10% for the first time since December 31st. The positive rate is at 9.93%.

The number of deaths continue to surge. Beshear reported 39 deaths bringing the death toll to 3,460.

The governor said the state believes that all long term care facilities have at least received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

41,760 people have recovered from the virus. 3,929,918 Kentuckians have received tests.

Gov. Beshear also mentioned how Eastern Kentucky was awarded $2.5 million in grants to improve waterlines, create jobs.

The governor also announced up to $38 million for utility assistance.

As of Monday, 113 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

