Gov. Beshear announced up to $38 million for utility assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced up to $38 million available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills.

Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance.

“Even with our victory over COVID-19 coming into sight, times are still tough for our families,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful to be able to provide these funds, because they will ensure many Kentuckians won’t have to make the impossible choice between feeding their family and keeping the lights on.”

The funding comes from the Community Development Block Grant Cornoarvirus Response program. The Department for Local Government (DLG) will administer the funding.

“We want to get this assistance out the door as quickly as possible, because protecting Kentuckians is our number one priority,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “We encourage local governments to submit applications as quickly as possible.”

Local governments must submit an application to DLG to apply. If approved, local governments will then need to partner with a community action agency to assist with funding administration. DLG has partnered with Kentucky’s 15 Area Development Districts (ADD) to assist units of local governments, local nonprofit community service providers, and eligible Kentuckians with their applications and administering funds.

Households are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months if:

They live in a city or county approved for funding;

Have been financially impacted by COVID-19;

Are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas, or other heating and cooling bills; and

Have received notice for disconnect between January 21, 2020, and present day and/or up to two months following.

Once a household’s application is approved, the local nonprofit community service provider will transfer funds directly to a utility provider on their behalf.

Local governments can apply for the funds now by completing the application on DLG’s website.

Kentuckians should contact their local government or ADD for more information on the fnds in their area.

This fund is estimated to have helped over 63,000 individuals in more than 26,000 households through December of last year.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.