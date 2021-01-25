Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear gets heartwarming letter, COVID-19 relief donation from sixth-grader

The letter went on to say that Xavier hopes we get more COVID-19 vaccines and he hopes that the...
The letter went on to say that Xavier hopes we get more COVID-19 vaccines and he hopes that the $19 enclosed in the letter will “come in handy”(Andy Beshear)
By Arial Starks and Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to social media Sunday to share a letter he received from a sixth-grader that pulled at his heartstrings.

The letter, from a Jessie Clark sixth-grader, Xavier Wolsing said in part,” I just want to say thank you for all your Coronavirus relief products. Whenever I see all the numbers of people getting sick and dying of the coronavirus I feel nervous. But, in my opinion, you do a great job of telling us this but also comforting us that it’ll be okay if we just wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. Although I’m sad that I don’t get to see my friends I know that you are doing the right thing by letting us learn by virtual learning”.

The letter went on to say that Xavier hopes there will be more COVID-19 vaccines available and he hopes that the $19 enclosed in the letter will “come in handy”

“I know we’ll get through this because love always wins over hate and our people are full of love. Thank you Xavier for your kindness and compassion. You are making a difference,” Beshear said in a Facebook post.

I know we'll get through this because love always wins over hate and our people are full of love. Thank you Xavier for your kindness and compassion. You are making a difference.

Posted by Andy Beshear on Sunday, January 24, 2021

