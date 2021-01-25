Federal unemployment verification process putting Kentuckians’ claims ‘under investigation’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new federal stimulus bill passed by Congress late last month, which extended unemployment benefits for 11 more weeks, also came with a new verification process that has created even more problems for some unemployed Kentuckians.

The new verification system was designed to prevent fraudulent claims, which Governor Andy Beshear’s general counsel Amy Cubbage said is a growing problem.

“A number of those claims appear to be fraudulent,” Cubbage said when discussing the 90,000 unprocessed claims remaining in Kentucky. “We can’t verify the identity of a number of those.”

In Kentucky, those who wish to file a new unemployment claim must submit documents within 90 days proving previous unemployment and answer a set of questions.

Hundreds of members of “KY Unemployment” posted on Facebook Monday morning that their claims were put under investigation after they answered the new questions.

Others, like Nathan Buck, have been under investigation for months. Buck told WAVE 3 News he hasn’t been able to receive help since.

“Ever since May of last year I’ve been filing for unemployment, or at least trying to,” Buck said. “Ever since then I’ve been under investigation for some weird reason. I found out just the other day it’s because I answered one question wrong... I’ve literally been living on a prayer.”

The Kentucky unemployment office recently announced new phone appointment sign-ups earlier this month.

Cubbage said 16 staffers were taking phone appointments at a briefing earlier this month. WAVE 3 News reached out to the unemployment office for more information regarding the phone appointments but had not received a response at the time this article was published.

