Eastern Kentucky awarded $2.5 million in grants to improve waterlines, create jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced $2.5 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for two projects in Eastern Kentucky.

These projects will upgrade waterlines, create jobs and build a better Kentucky.

“These projects are great for Eastern Kentucky and will provide better utility service, create jobs and foster real opportunity,” said Gov. Beshear. “These advancements will help us sprint out of the COVID-19 pandemic this year and will help us build the stronger, better Kentucky we’ve always imagined.”

The grant funding, administered by the Department for Local Government (DLG) Grantees, include the city of Cumberland and the Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority in Grayson.

“ARC investments have transformed Appalachian communities for decades,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “These projects will make a real difference in Eastern Kentucky because they are more than investments in infrastructure, they are investments in our families. Thanks to these projects, hundreds of Kentuckians will have better utility service and access to jobs in their community.”

Cumberland will use $500,000 for waterline improvements. The city will upgrade 10,000 linear feet of distribution lines from the Cumberland Water Treatment Plant along U.S. Highway 119 and will connect the Letcher County Water and Sewer District with Cumberland’s system.

157,000-gallon water storage tanks and two water pump stations will be part of the construction as well.

These upgrades will provide better water service for five business and 200 households, This will also provide new water service for 150 households in Collier’s Creek. The project will also include $800,000 in local funds in addition to the ARC funding. This totals to $1.3 million in total project funding.

“The citizens of the Tri-Cities and neighboring communities in Letcher County are deserving of these funds that will provide a safe, reliable source of clean water,” said Cumberland Mayor Charles Raleigh. “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers and Sen. Mitch McConnell to provide this ARC grant. Without it, a project of this size would be cost prohibitive. Many small steps have been taken over nearly 10 years to obtain this grant and it is a dream come true to see it becoming a reality.”

The Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority in Grayson was approved for $2 million. This money will construct a 65,000-square-foot metal building on a build-ready site at the EastPark Industrial Center. The EastPark Industrial Center is an industrial site created through an interlocal agreement between Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, and Lawrence counties on a former strip mine.

The building will be used for warehousing and distribution and create 150 jobs. The Industrial Authority will also use $2.327 million in local funds in addition to the ARC funding totaling $4.327 million for this phase of the project.

“We are grateful for this investment in the EastPark Industrial Center, which will create jobs and bring real opportunity to Northeastern Kentucky,” said David Michael, chair of the Northeast Kentucky Industrial Development Authority Inc. “We appreciate the support of Gov. Beshear, the Department for Local Government and the Appalachian Regional Commission because this grant will help us create jobs, attract new investors and will change lives for hundreds of Kentuckians in the region.”

