Corbin nurses out of retirement start COVID-19 vaccinations

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several local nurses who came out of retirement to help fight COVID-19 are now vaccinating people in the community for the virus.

The 11 nurses include Kathy Jones who says she just wanted to help her fellow nurses and the people in her community.

“Well I thought I was crazy but I know that my colleagues are very tired and I wanted to help in some way,” said Jones. “I hope that we can get this pandemic under control and you know life back to normal. "

Karen Stephens, a nurse, says they have attended an orientation and as they get back into the groove everything has gone smoothly.

“I wasn’t ready to jump right back into a hospital setting and caring for Covid patients so I thought vaccinations I can do and I can be of help when we get them,” said Stephens. ” I’ll knock on wood it’s run like a well-oiled machine. We have lots of patients and were able to move them in and move them out in a very reasonable period of time.”

Sherrie Mays, Chief Nursing Officer, says their dedication does not go unnoticed.

“I feel very blessed that people want to help our community and most of those have been my colleagues or mentors to me in the past,” said Mays. “Once you’re a nurse you are always a nurse.”

As they continue to fulfill the call to care and serve those throughout the region.

They say as of now they will continue to work until sometime this Summer.

