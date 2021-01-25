UPDATE: One dead after Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 7:30 p.m.:

Clay County Coroner, Jerrod Becknell, told WYMT that one person died in the crash on US 421.

The Clay County Deputy Coroner is on scene.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

Original Story:

Officials with the City of Manchester Fire Department posted on Facebook of a road closed due to a crash.

Officials said US 421 North will be closed for at least 3-4 hours due to the crash. They ask drivers to avoid the area.

