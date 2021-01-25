Charges dropped against Louisville attorney who supposedly threatened Gov. Beshear on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville attorney who, police say, threatened Governor Beshear through comments made on social media has had charges dropped against him in court.

The Jefferson District Court has dismissed the charge of terroristic threatening against James Gregory Troutman Friday according to court records.

Troutman was arrested back in April after Kentucky State Police was made aware of two comments he allegedly made on Facebook referencing violence towards the governor.

Documents show the first comment, made on April 16, read: “Maybe some should ask Beshear in a press conference on his thoughts on William Goebel. For those who don’t know history, it’s a good read.”

Goebel won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Kentucky in 1899 and was shot shortly before a recount of votes declared him the winner of the gubernatorial election. He died four days later on February 3, 1900.

KSP then was alerted to another exchange between Troutman and another user on April 20, where Troutman replied to a comment about if Governor Beshear would be shooting plates during a rally the next day in Frankfort saying, “with any luck the gov will be the one at whom the shooting will be directed.”

Troutman’s attorney, Steve Romines, argued that the comments made on Facebook were not criminal.

“The only thing more unhelpful than what Greg said on Facebook is KSP arresting him for it,” Romines told WAVE 3 News back in April. “If he had said the exact same thing except used Donald Trump instead of Andy Beshear, he wouldn’t be charged. Trying to take what is free speech, and it is free speech, and turn it into a crime simply because you don’t like it only makes the situation worse.”

Troutman was arrested and ordered no contact with Governor Beshear, his office, or his residence while the case was ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.