Body found at Greenup Locks and Dam

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say a body was found in the Ohio River at the Greenup Locks and Dam Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from KSP, the body was a white male with no scars, marks or tattoos. State troopers say there was no identification located with the subject.

KSP says criminal activity has not been ruled out, however there is no further information available.

State troopers say they are requesting assistance in identifying the body. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call 606-928-6421.

