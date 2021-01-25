Adopt-A-Grandparent program aims to help lonely seniors this Valentine’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Valentine’s Day, you have the chance to adopt a grandparent. The Bowling Green balloon company Mbellishevents wants to make sure no grandparent is lonely this year.

Adopt-A-Grandparent is a nationwide initiative where the participants will drop off a “smiling balloon buddy” to every adopted resident in a certain senior living community. The program is something owner Tinesha Simmons wanted to join to “spread joy, encouragement and hope during a time filled with loneliness and confusion for many senior citizens.”

“Why would you not want to take care of our oldest residents right now?” Tinesha asks.

She collaborated with other small businesses to form Adopt-A-Grandparent, saying, “they were trying to brainstorm how we could spread love, do something good for Valentine’s Day.”

The first stop will be Village Manor--home to 80 residents. Every resident will get a “smiling balloon” buddy delivered to their room, a symbol that someone’s thinking of them.

Senior citizen poses with her "balloon buddy." (none)

The initiative’s also reached residents in Indiana and Tennessee.

“I recently lost a grandparent myself who was in an assisted living facility, which is why I decided to get on board with this initiative,” Tinesha explains.

Right now, around 37% are adopted. Once the entire living facility is adopted, Tinesha will deliver all the balloon buddies to them at the same time.

“I think once we are able to deliver to our first facility, it is going to mean so much to them.”

Tinesha hopes to reach all the assisted living communities in Bowling Green. Simmons says Covid restrictions are hard on the residents of senior living communities, and the loneliness can cause a decline in mental health.

Each resident must be adopted before Mbellishevents goes to drop off the “balloon buddies.” If you’d like to adopt a grandparent, it’s $18.87 per grandparent. You can find the details on the website here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.