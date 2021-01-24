Young Bowling Green girl finds passion for film making during a pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One 10-year-old in Bowling Green is taking her hand at the film industry.

“I saw other people doing it and it really inspired me,” said Stevee Daniels, filmmaker.

Daniels shoots all the video on a camera her mom bought her, but then goes back and edits her series on an iPhone.

“It was a little hard, I had some problems but I did it,” added Daniels.

Daniels recently posted part one of a two-part horror movie series. Her leading actors for the film include her family.

“I was inspired by someone else, so I asked my mom and we filmed it. It’s about this person who had something happen in the past and they got revenge for it and it took off from there,” said Daniels.

According to Daniels mom, while they were filming, they were pulled over by the police. Daniels ended up using the flashing lights and sirens to her advantage and adding it to her movie.

Daniels’s older sister is extremely proud of her younger sister and now she is going to be staring in part two of the series.

“This is something that she picked up on her own and she is so good at it. So I watched the first video that she did and she asked me ‘What do you think?’ and I said this is really good. Then she said ‘I have a theme and a concept I am going to make a movie.’ I thought, girl you are not making a movie but sure enough she got her concept down, her script, and then she started creating her movie,” said Veshaye Hooker, Steeve’s sister.

If you would like to like and follow Daniels’s work or watch her movie click here.

