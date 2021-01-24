WATCH: Saturday wraps up Week 3 of the high school hoops season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school teams took to the hardwood on Saturday to wrap up Week 3 of the high school basketball season. Here are scores from across the Commonwealth. Highlights from our four contests are in the video above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beechwood 71, Lou. Christian Academy 51

Beth Haven 93, Foundation Christian 40

Boyle Co. 71, Corbin 68

Calvary Christian 49, Highlands Latin 30

Campbell Co. 64, Bishop Brossart 46

Central Hardin 51, Campbellsville 33

Cov. Catholic 81, Highlands 65

Crittenden Co. 74, Whitesville Trinity 61

Frederick Douglass 61, Mason Co. 58

Greenwood 70, Russell Co. 45

Hazard 75, Owsley Co. 32

Lawrence Co. 82, Chesapeake, Ohio 71

Lewis Co. 86, Fleming Co. 65

Lexington Catholic 71, Collins 40

Lou. DeSales 57, Owensboro Catholic 46

Lou. St. Xavier 69, Bardstown 46

Martin County 55, Paintsville 50

McCreary Central 71, Cumberland Co. 54

Newport 57, Boone Co. 52

Pikeville 69, Madison Central 61

Prestonsburg 68, Nicholas Co. 64

Scott 62, Harlan Co. 56

Shelby Valley 75, Cordia 50

Somerset 66, Rowan County 55

South Oldham 81, Henry Co. 55

Todd Co. Central 59, Frederick Fraize 42

Trigg Co. 96, Dawson Springs 73

Wayne Co. 68, Knox Central 56

Williamstown 70, Dayton 66

Woodford Co. 77, Trimble Co. 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Boone Co. 82, Fleming Co. 50

Boyd Co. 81, Pikeville 58

Carlisle Co. 67, Ballard Memorial 46

Conner 59, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 49

Dixie Heights 71, Ludlow 34

Grant Co. 66, North Bullitt 31

Henderson Co. 66, Owensboro 27

Letcher County Central 66, Perry Co. Central 62

Lex. Lafayette 56, Woodford Co. 31

Lex. Paul Dunbar 61, Lex. Christian 31

Lou. Sacred Heart 87, North Laurel 76

Lynn Camp 56, Cordia 35

Marshall Co. 66, Ohio Co. 41

McCracken County 57, Mayfield 30

McLean Co. 52, Crittenden Co. 43

Nelson Co. 65, West Jessamine 53

Notre Dame 55, Holmes 23

Owen Co. 66, North Oldham 48

Pike Co. Central 69, June Buchanan 34

Sacred Heart 87, North Laurel 76

S. Spencer, Ind. 57, Whitesville Trinity 31

Scott 56, St. Henry 24

South Oldham 74, Lou. Assumption 54

Spencer Co. 59, Henry Co. 26

Trimble Co. 59, Western Hills 30

Wayne Co. 57, John Hardin 34

Whitley Co. 74, South Laurel 73

Williamsburg 83, Jellico, Tenn. 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Adair Co. vs. Burgin, ccd.

