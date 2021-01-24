WATCH: Saturday wraps up Week 3 of the high school hoops season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school teams took to the hardwood on Saturday to wrap up Week 3 of the high school basketball season. Here are scores from across the Commonwealth. Highlights from our four contests are in the video above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beechwood 71, Lou. Christian Academy 51
Beth Haven 93, Foundation Christian 40
Boyle Co. 71, Corbin 68
Calvary Christian 49, Highlands Latin 30
Campbell Co. 64, Bishop Brossart 46
Central Hardin 51, Campbellsville 33
Cov. Catholic 81, Highlands 65
Crittenden Co. 74, Whitesville Trinity 61
Frederick Douglass 61, Mason Co. 58
Greenwood 70, Russell Co. 45
Hazard 75, Owsley Co. 32
Lawrence Co. 82, Chesapeake, Ohio 71
Lewis Co. 86, Fleming Co. 65
Lexington Catholic 71, Collins 40
Lou. DeSales 57, Owensboro Catholic 46
Lou. St. Xavier 69, Bardstown 46
Martin County 55, Paintsville 50
McCreary Central 71, Cumberland Co. 54
Newport 57, Boone Co. 52
Pikeville 69, Madison Central 61
Prestonsburg 68, Nicholas Co. 64
Scott 62, Harlan Co. 56
Shelby Valley 75, Cordia 50
Somerset 66, Rowan County 55
South Oldham 81, Henry Co. 55
Todd Co. Central 59, Frederick Fraize 42
Trigg Co. 96, Dawson Springs 73
Wayne Co. 68, Knox Central 56
Williamstown 70, Dayton 66
Woodford Co. 77, Trimble Co. 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Boone Co. 82, Fleming Co. 50
Boyd Co. 81, Pikeville 58
Carlisle Co. 67, Ballard Memorial 46
Conner 59, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 49
Dixie Heights 71, Ludlow 34
Grant Co. 66, North Bullitt 31
Henderson Co. 66, Owensboro 27
Letcher County Central 66, Perry Co. Central 62
Lex. Lafayette 56, Woodford Co. 31
Lex. Paul Dunbar 61, Lex. Christian 31
Lou. Sacred Heart 87, North Laurel 76
Lynn Camp 56, Cordia 35
Marshall Co. 66, Ohio Co. 41
McCracken County 57, Mayfield 30
McLean Co. 52, Crittenden Co. 43
Nelson Co. 65, West Jessamine 53
Notre Dame 55, Holmes 23
Owen Co. 66, North Oldham 48
Pike Co. Central 69, June Buchanan 34
Sacred Heart 87, North Laurel 76
S. Spencer, Ind. 57, Whitesville Trinity 31
Scott 56, St. Henry 24
South Oldham 74, Lou. Assumption 54
Spencer Co. 59, Henry Co. 26
Trimble Co. 59, Western Hills 30
Wayne Co. 57, John Hardin 34
Whitley Co. 74, South Laurel 73
Williamsburg 83, Jellico, Tenn. 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Adair Co. vs. Burgin, ccd.
