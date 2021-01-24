Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 21 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 472,447 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,078 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,031 total cases (5 new cases)

Dickenson County –804 total cases (6 new cases)

Lee County –2,046 total cases (6 new cases)

Norton –224 total cases

Wise County –2,579 total cases (4 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

