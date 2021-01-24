Advertisement

Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to meth arrest in Barbourville

(Credit: Knox County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County deputies said a man was arrested following a traffic stop at a KFC in Barbourville on Sunday.

Officials said they received a call around 11 a.m. about a “suspicious car” in the parking lot of a Best Western in Barbourville.

When deputies pulled over the driver at a nearby KFC, he attempted to hide a clear bag containing what deputies suspected to be meth.

43-year-old Frederick Joe Grimes of Keavy was charged with 1st-degree possession (meth) and sent to the Knox County Detention Center.

