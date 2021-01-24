Advertisement

Perry County Sheriff’s Office patrol units receive equipment upgrades

Photo Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Photo Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about new equipment upgrades in the department.

Each patrol unit has new Microsoft Surface Patrol tablets that each deputy can place inside of their unit.

Officials said this allows deputies to submit citations electronically, check for warrants, and complete accident reports among other duties.

You can see the Facebook post below:

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has been able to equip each patrol deputy with a Microsoft Surface Patrol tablet to...

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 24, 2021

