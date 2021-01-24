Advertisement

No. 12 Kentucky falls to No. 25 Tennessee 70-53

Kentucky Wildcats guard Chasity Patterson (15) brings the ball up court during the first half...
Kentucky Wildcats guard Chasity Patterson (15) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - No. 12 Kentucky lost to the No. 25 Lady Volunteers 70-53. The Cats are now 4-3 in SEC play. Chasity Patterson led the Cats with 15 points.

The Cats trailed at the half, 27-22. Rhyne Howard was 2-11 from the field in the first half. The Lady Vols outrebounded the Cats 25-15 in the first half.

No. 12 Kentucky will play Alabama on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 3,700 cases, positivity rate continues to drop
Rufus Ernest Wolfe
UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for Bell County man
The Ivy Grey crew, joined by Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jordan...
From insurance to entrepreneur: Pandemic encourages Pike County woman to open dream side business
Credit: City of Hazard Government
Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Eastern Kentucky through memes

Latest News

KHSAA Basketball
WATCH: Saturday wraps up Week 3 of the high school hoops season
LSU's Ja'Vonte Smart (1) shoots while defended by Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3) during the first...
Kentucky breaks losing streak, beats LSU 82-69
Jeremiah Caldwell commits to UK.
4-star athlete Jeremiah Caldwell commits to Kentucky
Pineville names Jason Chappell as new head football coach