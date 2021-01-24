No. 12 Kentucky falls to No. 25 Tennessee 70-53

(WYMT) - No. 12 Kentucky lost to the No. 25 Lady Volunteers 70-53. The Cats are now 4-3 in SEC play. Chasity Patterson led the Cats with 15 points.

The Cats trailed at the half, 27-22. Rhyne Howard was 2-11 from the field in the first half. The Lady Vols outrebounded the Cats 25-15 in the first half.

No. 12 Kentucky will play Alabama on Thursday at Memorial Coliseum.

