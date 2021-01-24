Advertisement

Kentucky GOP group rejects push to have McConnell back former President Trump

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called out the "lies" that led to a mob attack on the...
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called out the "lies" that led to a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Republican Party committee has rejected a resolution urging Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell to fully support ex-president Donald Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial.

Media outlets report the GOP State Central Committee met Saturday to consider the proposal.

A grassroots group of Republican officials pushed the resolution. Opening statements in ex-president Trump’s Senate impeachment trial following the Capitol riot will begin the week of February 8th.

McConnell recently said that the former president “provoked” his supporters before the riot, but the Republican senator has not said how he will vote in the impeachment trial.

