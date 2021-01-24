Advertisement

Kentucky breaks losing streak, beats LSU 82-69

LSU's Ja'Vonte Smart (1) shoots while defended by Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3) during the first...
LSU's Ja'Vonte Smart (1) shoots while defended by Kentucky's B.J. Boston (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Wildcats move to 5-9 on the season after beating LSU 82-69. Brandon Boston led Kentucky with 18 points.

Kentucky led 49-36 at the half, Keion Brooks led the Cats with 13 points. The 49 points at the half is a season-high for Kentucky. The Cats shot 55 percent from the floor.

With 15 minutes to go in the second half, LSU cut the deficit to 54-49. The Cats were able to extend the lead again with three minutes to go in the game to 12 points.

The Cats will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Tuesday to take on the Crimson Tide at 7 p.m.

