Kentucky breaks losing streak, beats LSU 82-69

(WYMT) - The Wildcats move to 5-9 on the season after beating LSU 82-69. Brandon Boston led Kentucky with 18 points.

WATCH: UK beats LSU Head Coach John Calipari and players discuss 82-69 win over LSU. Posted by WYMT on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Kentucky led 49-36 at the half, Keion Brooks led the Cats with 13 points. The 49 points at the half is a season-high for Kentucky. The Cats shot 55 percent from the floor.

With 15 minutes to go in the second half, LSU cut the deficit to 54-49. The Cats were able to extend the lead again with three minutes to go in the game to 12 points.

Trying to close this out. 12-point lead with 3:42 left. pic.twitter.com/Gvng0ZFjyB — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 24, 2021

The Cats will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Tuesday to take on the Crimson Tide at 7 p.m.

