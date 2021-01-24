Advertisement

Home in Jessamine County total loss after large fire Saturday morning

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One family in Jessamine County is starting their weekend on a devastating note after a fire left their house a total loss.

It happened on Pearl Lane at around 5:30 am Saturday. Firefighters from the Jessamine County Fire District, Nicholasville Fire Department, and Wilmore Fire Department responded.

“We set up ladder one and we went to defense operation due to the fire coming off the roof and the size of the residence,” says Jessamine County Fire District assistant chief Danny Eades.

Eades says thankfully no one was hurt. He explains the family was not living in the house, as it was undergoing renovations.

“They were a month or so out from moving in,” Eades says.

“I had never seen anything like it before, it was huge, it was really scary,” says Jocelyn Kind.

King was in the neighborhood during the fire. She made the call to 911.

“You know they were just about to start this new beginning and looks like building their dream house so that’s really tricky and tough and you really feel for them,” King says.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

