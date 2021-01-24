Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Historical racing operations at Red Mile will temporarily close.

Red Mile and Keeneland released a statement about the closure Sunday, Jan. 24.

“We were disappointed the Kentucky Supreme Court denied our petition for rehearing. At this time, Keeneland and Red Mile have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close historical horse racing operations until there is more clarity surrounding the situation,” the statement said. “We have confidence the Kentucky legislature will continue its efforts to protect jobs and state revenue generated by historical horse racing, as well as protect Kentucky’s signature horse racing industry.”

In September of last year, The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled some historical racing machines in the Commonwealth are not legal. The machines are used at Red Mile, Kentucky Downs and Ellis Park.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes to light.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.