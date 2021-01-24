Heavy rain chances move in early Monday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are in a Severe Weather Alert Day as rain chances will continue tonight and into your Monday.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see the light scattered showers that we have been seeing all afternoon. Skies will remain dreary, as well. There has been a huge temperature gradient within our region today. Some spots down towards the Lower Cumberland Valley got into the 50s today, while other spots more north, such as Ashland, stayed below freezing all day!

Tonight most of us will get into the mid-30s; however, spots that did get warmer today will probably stay slightly warmer and the cooler spots will probably stay around freezing. We could see a few light showers, but most of the rain won’t arrive until Monday.

Extended Forecast

Early Monday morning heavy rain looks to arrive, pushing in from our southwest corner. Showers look to stay pretty widespread for the morning hours and then become more scattered in the evening. Winds will be coming out of the south southeast at about 5-10 MPH with gusts getting up to 20 MPH. Highs will be in the low 50s Monday, but with all that cloud cover we will only cool down into the upper 40s for lows. Some models are showing 1-2″, so we could possibly see some minor flooding issues throughout the day Monday. Make sure to stay weather aware, and have that WYMT Weather App handy.

We may still see a few lingering chances Tuesday morning, but other than that we will pretty much be dry again. By the afternoon we even get to see that sunshine return. Highs will be in the upper 50s, and overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Dry conditions continue for the daytime hours Wednesday. We will see a nice mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-50s. Late Wednesday evening another system moves through possibly bringing us a rain/snow mix overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

As of now, it looks to move out pretty quickly, and the dry conditions return by Thursday afternoon.

We look to continue the nice, dry, and sunny conditions for the end of our week on Friday and into the first half of our weekend.

