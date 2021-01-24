Hazard woman teaching virtual Bollywood dance classes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In partnership with the workout program BollyX, a Hazard woman is teaching virtual Bollywood dancing classes.

“I love this, it’s not something that we have, so let’s do it and I’ve been doing it,” BollyX Instructor Cassandra Combs said.

Hosting her classes through Zoom, BollyX Instructor Cassandra Combs says her love for Bollywood dancing began in 2018.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d like teaching when I first started but I kind of fell in love with it. I got my start in the end of July of 2020. That’s when I got my certification and I’ve been teaching virtually since then,” Combs said.

Her love for the culture coming from the music.

“It just kind of wakes something up and I feel like there’s nothing else in the world whenever I’m dancing, some of this music just, it really speaks to me,” Combs said.

Participants learning a different culture through dance.

“Don’t focus on the workout aspect of it, focus on this is from a different culture, the movements, the music, it’s from India, it’s from everywhere. It’s not just western music,” Combs said.

She adds that anyone is welcome to join.

“It doesn’t matter if you can do the moves like an instructor, you put your own flavor, your own swag to it and that’s where a lot of the fun comes from and when you’re doing it make sure you strike a pose at the end,” Combs said.

Combs says the classes are free and are held Sunday’s at 5 p.m. and Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in joining can join through Zoom, the meeting ID is 797 4488 D544, password is 9L53AN.

For more information you can go to https://www.facebook.com/BollyXwithCassandra or https://bollyx.com.

