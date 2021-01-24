HPD: Golden Alert issued for missing 22-year-old woman

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Hazard Police Department confirmed a golden alert with WYMT.

Officers said 22-year-old Veronica Sweet left a mental health facility Saturday around 7:00 p.m.

Sweet is 5 foot, 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and black and white pants.

If you have any information on Sweet’s whereabouts you are asked to call Hazard Police at 606-436-2222.

