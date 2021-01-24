HPD: Golden Alert issued for missing 22-year-old woman
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Hazard Police Department confirmed a golden alert with WYMT.
Officers said 22-year-old Veronica Sweet left a mental health facility Saturday around 7:00 p.m.
Sweet is 5 foot, 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and black and white pants.
If you have any information on Sweet’s whereabouts you are asked to call Hazard Police at 606-436-2222.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.