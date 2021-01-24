Advertisement

HPD: Golden Alert issued for missing 22-year-old woman

Veronica Sweet Photo Credit: Hazard Police Department
Veronica Sweet Photo Credit: Hazard Police Department(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Hazard Police Department confirmed a golden alert with WYMT.

Officers said 22-year-old Veronica Sweet left a mental health facility Saturday around 7:00 p.m.

Sweet is 5 foot, 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and black and white pants.

If you have any information on Sweet’s whereabouts you are asked to call Hazard Police at 606-436-2222.

**************GOLDEN ALERT************** 22-year-old Veronica Sweet left a residential facility Saturday around 7:00...

Posted by Hazard Police Department on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 3,700 cases, positivity rate continues to drop
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called out the "lies" that led to a mob attack on the...
Kentucky GOP group rejects push to have McConnell back former President Trump
Rufus Ernest Wolfe
UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for Bell County man
The Ivy Grey crew, joined by Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jordan...
From insurance to entrepreneur: Pandemic encourages Pike County woman to open dream side business

Latest News

A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
Laurel County Health Department wrapping up vaccination distribution to K-12 personnel
Laurel County Health Department wrapping up vaccination distribution to k-12 personnel
Photo Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County Sheriff’s Office patrol units receive equipment upgrades
Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy
WATCH | Lexington doctor predicts mid-summer return to normalcy