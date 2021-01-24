Advertisement

First smash room business opens in Bowling Green

Southern Smashing opens in Bowling Green
Southern Smashing opens in Bowling Green(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Southern Smashing is a unique business located in Bowling Green where you can let out all of your frustrations, with the swing of a bat.

Book Now ✅ southernsmashing.com

Smashing award goes to this guy right here who got surprised with a smashing date by his girl. 🔨 Call/Text 270-991-6920 to book your smashing date. ***We do not own the rights to this music.

Posted by Southern Smashing on Saturday, January 16, 2021

“You can come here and relieve some stress. Just grab a baseball bat break a beer bottle or break a tv with a sledgehammer-- that’s what it is for,” said Manny Pinon, owner of Southern Smashing.

The idea of opening a smash room business came to Pinon after the gym he owns had to shut down for several months due to COVID. Pinon said he lost around 6 months in revenue.

“So that is when I created Southern Smashing. I thought that it was a good time for people to say you know what we have all had a bad year and it affected everybody in some way-- so why not try something different to generate some other source of income,” Pinon added.

If you would like to try out a smash room you can visit their website to book a time. Southern Smashing will be celebrating their grand opening on February 14.

If you have any old items such as TV’s or computers you are trying to get rid of, Southern Smashing also takes donations.

