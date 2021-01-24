Advertisement

Feast For Freedom fundraiser underway

January 23rd through January 30th
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:56 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A is fundraiser underway through a partnership between several small businesses in Lexington and a non-profit, The Well of Lexington, Inc.

The Well of Lexington is a program that provides safe housing for women, recovery support, education and healing for women and their families exploited by sex trafficking.

It is called the Feast For Freedom, when people can go to certain local restaurants and a portion of proceeds from selected items will go directly to the Well. ⠀

According to The Well’s Facebook page, you can dine in, carry out, and do delivery.

“A lot of restaurants have closed and one of the things of partnering with us we’re trying to promote restaurants,”Eileen Levy said. Levy is the executive director of The Well Lexington.

If you visit three or more restaurants during the fundraiser week, you’ll be entered to win a grand prize of over $650 in local gift cards.

Enter to win by tagging The Well of Lexington in three (or more) photos of your meals to our Facebook or Instagram by January 31st.

The organization also asks people to message them your entries as well so they can keep track.

The winner will be announced on February 1st. ⠀

Levy says she wants to raise awareness for sex trafficking. She says many people don’t understand how prominent it is in Kentucky.

“Our most common form here is called familial trafficking and that is where families been trafficked their family members. So sons, daughters, grandparents. We are number one in child abuse.”

Money raised from the Feast For Freedom will help fund educational programs.

The restaurants participating include:

  • Favor
  • Kismet
  • GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos
  • Sorellas
  • Dv8
  • East End Tap & Table
  • Broomwagon
  • Sav’s
  • Magee’s
  • Columbian Steakhouse
  • Alfalfas
  • Tony’s Steakhouse
  • Wilson’s Grocery
  • Bear & The Butcher
  • Graze
  • Martine’s
  • 21c Museum Hotel
  • BurgerFi
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Doodles
  • Sorella Gelateria
  • J. Renders
  • Outback Steakhouse

