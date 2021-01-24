Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Fiona’s 4th birthday

CINCINNATI (FOX19/WYMT) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s most famous hippo, Fiona, turned four Sunday, and to celebrate the zoo held a slow-paced apple race at the Hippo Cave.

Fans of Fiona were able to purchase apples. The owner of the winning apple, along with three guests, got to meet Fiona.

They could not invite everyone to the race, so the zoo streamed it live on their Facebook page.

Prizes were awarded to the first four apples to go across the finish line. Second, third, and fourth place finishers received limited-edition Fiona kiss prints.

Fiona became an overnight celebrity when she was born in Jan. of 2017.

She was born six weeks before her due date at 29 pounds. Fiona was in intensive care at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

In June 2017, Fiona made her public debut. Since then, she has been seen with her mother Bibi and her father Henry. She even falsely predicted the Los Angeles Rams as the 2019 Super Bowl winner.

