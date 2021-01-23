Advertisement

Wolfe County boys, Breathitt County girls win 55th District bouts

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Wolfe County’s boys and Breathitt County’s girls both earned victories in 55th District play. The Wolves used hot shooting to down Breathitt County, 88-64. The Lady Cats made the short trip up the hill and had to hold on late to defeat Jackson City, 54-52.

Wolfe County (3-4) hosts another 55th District foe in Jackson City on Tuesday, while Breathitt County (5-2) are at Knott Central on Wednesday next week.

Breathitt County’s girls (6-2) are back in district play on Monday against Wolfe County. Jackson City (2-5) travel to Lee County on Monday.

