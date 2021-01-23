Advertisement

‘We thank you’: Gov. Andy Beshear thanks teachers and other school staff

Photo Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear's Facebook
Photo Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear's Facebook(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Governor Andy Beshear thanked the commonwealth’s teachers, bus drivers and other school staff.

In the post, the governor said, “Now, once again, they are answering the call as we prioritize their vaccinations in an effort to get our schools fully reopened.”

You can see the Facebook post below:

The entire commonwealth owes all our teachers, bus drivers and school staff a tremendous debt of gratitude. Now, once...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
Laurel County man missing since 2019 found safe
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases Friday, lowest number since the beginning of the month
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself

Latest News

Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more people become eligible
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 3,700 cases, positivity rate continues to drop
Detectives seized 7.10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 101 high concentration THC (marijuana)...
Bowling Green man arrested on drug charges after high-grade marijuana and THC gummies found
Cold night ahead, rain chances return Sunday