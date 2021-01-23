Advertisement

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - January 22, 2021

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show from January 22nd, 2021. We take you across the Mountains for the third Friday of the high school basketball season. In addition, we preview Kentucky’s matchup against LSU on Saturday and discuss Blair Green’s stellar games for the UK women’s basketball team.

