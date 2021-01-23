Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Saturday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 42 new cases and four new deaths were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 468,655 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,079 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,026 total cases (14 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County –798 total cases (1 new case)

Lee County –2,040 total cases (17 new cases)

Norton –224 total cases (1 new case)

Wise County –2,575 total cases (9 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
Laurel County man missing since 2019 found safe
The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases Friday, lowest number since the beginning of the month

Latest News

Credit: City of Hazard Government
Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Eastern Kentucky through memes
Rich Fury/Invision/AP
Loretta Lynn receives COVID-19 vaccine
Rufus Ernest Wolfe
Golden Alert issued for Bell County man
ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.
ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.