Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Saturday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 42 new cases and four new deaths were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 468,655 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,079 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,026 total cases (14 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County –798 total cases (1 new case)

Lee County –2,040 total cases (17 new cases)

Norton –224 total cases (1 new case)

Wise County –2,575 total cases (9 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

