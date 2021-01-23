Advertisement

UofL alumnus performs ‘Taps’ at presidential inauguration ceremony

By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville School of Music alumnus Master Sergeant Matthew Byrnes performed a solo rendition of “Taps” at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremonies Wednesday.

“It was surreal,” Byrnes said.

He has been a member of the U.S. Army Band, known as “Pershing’s Own,” for the past 17 years.

The band was involved in several aspects of the presidential inauguration, including leading the escort for the past 96 years. Byrnes’ primary duties include performing ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Arlington National Cemetery, as well as other military functions in Washington, D.C.

“It’s a matter of personal pride for everybody that goes down there that we do our best every time,” Byrnes said. “At least come close to try and match their standards.”

According to UofL, Byrne was a teacher’s assistant at the University of Louisville School of Music. He graduated Phi Kappa Phi and earned his master’s degree in music performance, studying with the late trumpet professor Michael Tunnell. While at the University of Louisville, he auditioned for and won a position with Pershing’s Own and joined the unit upon completion of basic training in 2004.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever
KPS Post 13
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Letcher County

Latest News

ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.
ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.
Gov. Beshear memorializes more than 3,000 Kentuckians killed by COVID-19 4 p.m.
Gov. Beshear memorializes more than 3,000 Kentuckians killed by COVID-19 4 p.m.
Honey Bee Nutrition hosts grand opening.
Honey Bee Nutrition celebrates Prestonsburg grand opening
Former Williamsburg Mayor Bill Nighbert dies