Top-ranked North Laurel teams sweep Clay County in 49th District action

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel continued to assert its dominance early in the season on the boys and girls side with big wins over Clay County. The top-ranked boys team handed the Tigers their first loss of the season, 99-74. The Jaguars have scored 89 or more points in all six of their contests.

On the girls side, the Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Tigers, 57-42, moving them to 7-1 on the season. Clay County’s girls drop to 3-1 on the year, similar to the boys team.

Both North Laurel teams are back in action on Saturday. The boys travel to Knott Central to take on the 14th Region All ‘A’ champions. The Lady Jags will stay home as host Sacred Heart, one of the top teams in the state. Both games ‘flip-off’ at 4 p.m.

Clay County’s boys next take the court on Monday at Leslie County. The girls team hosts Rockcastle on Monday, January 25 as well.

