Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Eastern Kentucky through memes

Credit: City of Hazard Government
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have all seen the memes of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wearing mittens to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Those memes making rounds on social media shortly after President Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Senator Sanders made stops throughout parts of Eastern Kentucky this week.

The senator stopped at Pantry Shelf Donuts where he picked up fresh donuts.

Bernie knows the best donuts! #sitwithbernie #pantryshelfdonuts #hazardky

Posted by Pantry Shelf Donuts on Friday, January 22, 2021

Not only visiting Pantry Shelf Donuts, but Sanders also stopped by the WYMT studio where he joined WYMT’s Willie Hope and Camille Gear during a sportscast.

Lastly, Sanders visited the famous Mother Goose House.

Y’all knew it was coming

Posted by City of Hazard - Queen City of the Mountains on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Share with us your favorite Bernie Sanders memes.

