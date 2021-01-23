Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Eastern Kentucky through memes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have all seen the memes of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wearing mittens to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Those memes making rounds on social media shortly after President Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Senator Sanders made stops throughout parts of Eastern Kentucky this week.

The senator stopped at Pantry Shelf Donuts where he picked up fresh donuts.

Not only visiting Pantry Shelf Donuts, but Sanders also stopped by the WYMT studio where he joined WYMT’s Willie Hope and Camille Gear during a sportscast.

Announcement to make... Sports OT has a new anchor!! pic.twitter.com/kCyXrbbqJX — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) January 22, 2021

Lastly, Sanders visited the famous Mother Goose House.

Share with us your favorite Bernie Sanders memes.

