Pineville names Jason Chappell as new head football coach

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from the Pineville Sun, Jason Chappell was named the new head football coach at Pineville. Chappell, who was the offensive coordinator last season, will take over for Randy Frazier. Frazier will stay on staff as the defensive coordinator.

Chappell was last head coach in 2018 at Whitley County. In five seasons with the Colonels, Chappell helped Whitley County to a 29-28 record. He replaces Frazier, who led the Mountain Lions to a 13-6 record in two seasons, including a district championship appearance in 2020.

